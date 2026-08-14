Training camp superlatives: Aaron Donald tops ‘most likely to break your heart’

NFL training camps are under way across all 32 teams as the league shifts into the preseason, and one outlet handed out a set of yearbook-style superlatives based on early impressions. The package included 10 awards and recognitions, ranging from “most likely to break your heart” to “preseason MVP,” and highlighted camps such as the optimistic Cincinnati Bengals, the ever-dramatic Cleveland Browns and the Branson Taylor–Kayode Awosika battle in Chargers camp, according to the piece.

The headline superlative was “most likely to break your heart,” applied to Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams. The assessment noted Los Angeles has sought to add star power on defense, including offseason additions edge Myles Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffie, and suggested Donald would further elevate a unit that was strong in 2025, according to the piece.

The report stressed that Donald is not yet a Ram and that his age — 35 — complicates expectations. In the past five seasons, only Cameron Heyward and Calais Campbell logged at least 40 snaps per game as 35-plus-year-old defensive tackles; widening the threshold to 30 snaps per game brings up John Jenkins’ 2024 season. The piece argued those veterans were already at NFL-level conditioning and that Donald likely will need time to return to heavy snap counts.

Statistically, the Rams enter with a base of effectiveness: the piece noted Los Angeles finished fifth in defensive success rate and sixth in defensive EPA per drive last season. It also said general manager Les Snead has shown a willingness to make big moves to add blue-chip players to the defense, which could yield an advantage in the postseason when elite players affect game planning.

The analysis warned against expecting an automatic repeat. It cited factors that must go right for the Rams: quarterback Matthew Stafford’s health; the effect of Rob Havenstein’s retirement and a potential suspension for Alaric Jackson on pass protection; and the availability of receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, the latter of whom could face disciplinary action because of a lawsuit filed in March. Injuries, schematic changes and a defensive tackle returning from a four-year retirement were flagged as reasons not to assume immediate, full-time impact, according to the piece.