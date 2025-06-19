2025 Travelers Championship Tees Off

2025 Travelers Championship Begins at TPC River Highlands

June 19, 2025 – The Travelers Championship has officially begun at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, featuring a strong field of PGA Tour stars just weeks after the U.S. Open. Known for its fan-friendly atmosphere and low-scoring potential, this tournament is a key stop on the post-major schedule.

With many top-ranked players in attendance, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Keegan Bradley, the Travelers promises to deliver exciting golf and dramatic leaderboard swings.

Course and Format

TPC River Highlands is a par-70 course known for its risk-reward holes, especially the stretch from 15 to 17, which has decided many past tournaments. The tournament features a standard 72-hole stroke play format across four days, with a cut after Friday’s second round.

Players to Watch

Scottie Scheffler – The World No. 1 is looking to bounce back after a quiet showing at the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy – A fan favorite and contender in every tournament he enters.

Ludvig Åberg – One of the Tour’s rising stars with several top-10 finishes this season.

Prize Money and Stakes

The purse for the Travelers Championship is $20 million, with the winner expected to take home $3.6 million and a key boost in the FedEx Cup standings.

