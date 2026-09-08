Travis Hunter and wife return to thank nurses who cared for their premature son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, surprised nurses at Wolfson Children’s Hospital on Tuesday with lunch and new scrubs to thank the staff who cared for their son after he was born nearly eight weeks early in August 2025.

The couple said they were overwhelmed by the experience of becoming first-time parents and by the care their son received while spending weeks in the hospital’s neonatal ICU. The nurses’ attention and support left a lasting impression, Hunter said, and the visit was intended as a way to give back.

The couple singled out nurse Rebekah Davis for special recognition. Hunter and Leanna saved Davis’s scrubs for last; when she came forward to accept them, Leanna greeted her with a tearful hug. Leanna said Davis was calm and reassuring throughout the stay, encouraged her to rest at home when needed and celebrated the small milestones during a difficult time.

Hunter, who was in training camp and at the start of the 2025 NFL season while his son remained in the NICU, made an effort to visit whenever possible. He sometimes came to the hospital at night after a full day of practices and meetings, and he said the staff was accommodating and made him feel comfortable during those visits.

Both Travis and Leanna expressed deep gratitude for the care their son received and for the nurses who supported the family during an unexpected and stressful period. Leanna said Wolfson will always hold a special place in their hearts for the care and compassion shown to their family.