Travis Hunter narrows focus to cornerback, displays elite ball skills in camp

For the first time in training camp, the Jacksonville Jaguars kept Travis Hunter on one side of the ball during 11-on-11 work. Hunter played exclusively at cornerback Monday, entering for 20 of 24 snaps as the team attempted to reduce mental reps lost when he switches to offense. “When he’s not in [on defense] and he’s coming [onto] offense every time, we’re losing out on even more coaching in those moments,” coach Liam Coen said. Coen added the intent was to give defensive pass game coordinator Matt Araujo more visual reps to coach Hunter when he is on defense.

The 20 defensive snaps were the most Hunter has logged in a training camp practice, excluding last week’s joint session in New Orleans. Hunter did play five snaps on offense during the 7-on-7 period Monday and said the extra focus on defense was welcome. “It’s definitely beneficial,” he said. “I needed to knock the rest off. I’ve got to get better somehow, somewhere, so I definitely took my time to hone in on [the] defensive [side], get better, get my feet up under me. Can’t let nobody catch the ball. That’s my motto right now, just continue to focus and get better.” Through 11-on-11 work in camp (not counting the joint practice), Hunter has been on the field for 178 snaps: 116 on defense, 61 on offense and one on special teams.

Veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis praised Hunter’s workload and versatility. “I told him he’s a beast, man,” Lewis said, noting Hunter is effectively running camp twice because he practices at receiver and cornerback. “I think he’s handled it really well.”

Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile highlighted Hunter’s playmaking, calling his ball skills “elite.” Hunter has two interceptions in 11-on-11 so far in camp, including a leaping takeaway on a Trevor Lawrence pass intended for Parker Washington at the goal line. Campanile said Hunter “goes after the ball like a receiver,” and Coen added, “Travis just came out of nowhere and makes the play. Like, I can’t coach it [the ability to make plays like that].”

Early in camp Hunter also broke up a pass and nearly hauled in a twisting, leaping catch on a Lawrence throw behind him, a display that recalled his body control on contested catches last season. “When he has the ball in his hands, he can create something special,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said, praising Hunter’s awareness and ball skills. He has not been targeted frequently in 11-on-11; one play showed Hunter locked in on Brian Thomas Jr. in man coverage, prompting Lawrence to look elsewhere, though Washington did beat Hunter for a deep touchdown in last week’s joint practice.