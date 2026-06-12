Travis Kelce flies in from Chiefs minicamp for Taylor Swift induction

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City on Thursday night, joined by his mother, Donna Kelce, and Swift family members Andrea and Austin Swift.

Swift, 36, became the youngest woman in the Hall of Fame and was named to the Class of 2026 alongside Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins and KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

According to People magazine, Kelce flew directly from the Chiefs minicamp in Kansas City to be at the ceremony.

After being presented with the honor by director Steven Spielberg, Swift delivered an emotional speech in which she thanked family members for their sacrifices that enabled her career. “It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life,” Swift said. “But it couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world.”

Swift most recently made an appearance during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when the New York Knicks had a record-breaking 29-point comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs, and was seen dancing and celebrating with Knicks fans after the win.