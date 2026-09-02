Travis Kelce purchased $5.35M lakefront home in Bratenahl before wedding

Travis Kelce closed on a $5.35 million lakefront home in Bratenahl, Ohio, months before his July wedding to pop star Taylor Swift, The Wall Street Journal reported. The property sits a short distance from Cleveland Heights, where Kelce and his older brother Jason grew up, the Journal added.

Kelce purchased the house in March from Figurati Construction Group, owned by Gary Pellegrino, the report said. The home was built in 1895 and now totals about 21,140 square feet, according to Realtor.com.

Realtor.com lists multiple fireplaces, a five-car garage, a media room and a resort-style pool among the home’s features. The property includes eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and Cleveland.com reported that a former ballroom was converted into a game room and home theater.

The Wall Street Journal reported Pellegrino’s company acquired the Bratenahl site in 2023 for $1.95 million, listed it for $6.99 million after renovations, then trimmed the asking price to $5.99 million. Kelce bought the home for $1.64 million less than the original asking price, the Journal said.

The purchase adds to properties the couple already own in Tennessee, Rhode Island, New York, California and Kansas, The Wall Street Journal reported. Swift and Kelce were married in July at Madison Square Garden after dating nearly three years. The Journal also noted Kelce revealed the couple’s female Samoyed in a Tommy Hilfiger ad campaign and that he is preparing to enter his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Journal said could possibly be the final season of his career.