Travis Kelce translates post-wedding fitness into record-breaking performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, tight end Travis Kelce became the NFL’s career leader in yards after the catch. In the second quarter he turned an 11-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes into the record, surpassing Marshall Faulk. Kelce said he had “no idea” he had broken the mark and called being mentioned with Hall of Famers “pretty freaking cool.”

Kelce has amassed 6,287 yards after the catch through 14 seasons and leads the league this year with 128 YAC, a total that represents the most such yardage Kelce has recorded in the first two games of a season in his career, according to ESPN Research. That production has contributed to the Chiefs’ 2-0 start and, the team says, signals a return to stronger individual play after dips in speed and athleticism the last two seasons.

Kelce entered training camp in late July just three weeks after his wedding to Taylor Swift and did not miss a practice. Coach Andy Reid said Kelce “worked his tail off” and noted the tight end remained a standout in one-on-one drills against linebackers and safeties. Reid also referenced the wedding in a light-hearted comment about expectations for Kelce’s offseason conditioning.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Kelce’s average route speed this season is 11.56 miles per hour, his fastest mark since 2022. He illustrated that burst early against the Colts with a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter, breaking away from nickel cornerback Justin Walley. Kelce finished with a team-high 101 receiving yards.

Mahomes completed 382 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers in the game, and the pairing produced the 23rd time Mahomes had at least 300 passing yards while Kelce had 100 receiving yards. The tandem ranks second all time in those games, two behind Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Mahomes praised Kelce’s ability to get open and make defenders miss, while Kelce emphasized “the grit” and heart needed to move the ball north.