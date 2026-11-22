Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still gets goosebumps when Arrowhead Stadium appears during his drive to the team’s facility. Kelce said, “You come through the facility, and you just see Arrowhead [Stadium] pop up out of nowhere,” calling the sight the best feeling for him.

Kelce, in his 14th NFL season, became only the fourth player in franchise history to play 100 regular-season games at Arrowhead after scoring two first-half touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The venue, which opened in 1972, has hosted few players as often as Kelce in the Chiefs’ 67-year history.

The story notes Kelce will be remembered as one of the franchise’s greatest players and at minimum a three-time Super Bowl champion. He said Arrowhead is a revered place and that the fans’ energy pushes players to perform, adding that moments coming out of the tunnel or making a late big play are ones he will cherish forever.

Fans fill the stadium and tailgate in the surrounding lots, often cooking barbecue. Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt called Arrowhead his favorite place on earth; Hunt died in 2006. Kelce said he often rolls down his windows on the way into the stadium to take in the smells of the cookouts and to briefly interact with fans.

The Chiefs have won 76.5 percent of their games at Arrowhead during Kelce’s tenure, including 16 postseason victories, and fans have witnessed his development from a talented, sometimes-immature phenom into a player widely regarded as headed for the Hall of Fame.

Kelce’s first catch at Arrowhead came on Sept. 7, 2014, when Alex Smith hit him on a 27-yard corner route. After that play Kelce began using a celebration that included mimicking firing an arrow and a tomahawk chop. Smith told “The Rich Eisen Show” that Kelce was a unique personality and “a knucklehead, just always smiling, always happy.”