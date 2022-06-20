in MLB Player

Trayce Thompson joins the Dodgers

The Dodgers have spent the last 24 hours trying to add a right-handed-hitting outfielder to their roster since star outfielder Mookie Betts will be sidelined for at least a few weeks due to a fractured right rib. Outfielder Trayce Thompson was acquired by the Dodgers from the Tigers on Monday for cash. Although Thompson hasn’t been incorporated into the team’s 40-man roster, it’s anticipated that he will before Tuesday’s matchup with the Reds.

The Dodgers will need to make room on the 40-man and active roster for Thompson. Moving Walker Buehler, who will miss around three months, on the 60-day disabled list is the most likely outcome.

The Dodgers will offer a pitcher to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Thompson has been added to the 40-man roster. Starting on Monday, the Dodgers and every other Major League team have to limit their roster to a maximum of 13 pitchers. Every game this season, Los Angeles has fielded at least 14 pitchers. James Outman is a player who has not previously played above Double-A and is deemed to be inexperienced, but the Dodgers have also talked about calling him up.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

