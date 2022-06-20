The Dodgers will need to make room on the 40-man and active roster for Thompson. Moving Walker Buehler, who will miss around three months, on the 60-day disabled list is the most likely outcome.

The Dodgers will offer a pitcher to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Thompson has been added to the 40-man roster. Starting on Monday, the Dodgers and every other Major League team have to limit their roster to a maximum of 13 pitchers. Every game this season, Los Angeles has fielded at least 14 pitchers. James Outman is a player who has not previously played above Double-A and is deemed to be inexperienced, but the Dodgers have also talked about calling him up.