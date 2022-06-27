According to Trotz, “I have certain things individually and family-wise that I have to take care of. I didn’t feel… if I’d said I’ll take the job, I believe I would have done any organization a little bit of a disservice and myself a favor because being an NHL coach is tough and needs your all,” the coach stated. “It just does; psychologically, emotionally, and physically. I was unable to continue down that road.” The career record of Trotz is 914-670-168. He has 1,812 regular-season games with 60 ties.