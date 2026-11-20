Mike Trout’s allegiance to the Los Angeles Angels had been a topic of discussion around the club, particularly during the runup to this year’s trade deadline as the team moved toward an 11th consecutive losing season and limited signs of contention, according to ESPN.

That dynamic shifted on Sept. 1, when Stan Kroenke agreed to buy the Angels from Arte Moreno for a record $4 billion. Moreno has been widely criticized as an owner, and the sale immediately altered perceptions around Trout’s future. “It’s exciting,” Trout told ESPN a little more than two weeks after the announcement. “Everybody knows why I want to be here — I want to win. And with a change like this, it can make a big impact.”

Kroenke’s takeover must still clear a vote of the other 29 owners and the sale is expected to be finalized in early 2027, according to ESPN. He will inherit a franchise 12 years removed from its last playoff appearance and 17 years removed from its last playoff victory. Trout, 35 and a father of two, has four years left on his contract and posted an .803 OPS with 22 home runs, 11 stolen bases and 4.1 Baseball-Reference wins above replacement in 2026, playing as the game’s oldest regular center fielder.

Kroenke’s personal wealth was estimated by Forbes at $27.6 billion, which would make him Major League Baseball’s richest owner and richer than the Mets’ Steve Cohen, according to the report. Every major professional team Kroenke owns — the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and Arsenal of the English Premier League — has won a championship under his ownership. “Talking to other athletes and seeing the other franchises that he’s owned — they win,” Trout said. “For me. I’m excited about it,” according to ESPN.

The organization has seen significant turnover this year: John Carpino retired as team president in March, Molly Jolly was elevated, Perry Minasian was fired as general manager in June, John Mozeliak was brought in as an interim advisor, and Kroenke completed his purchase a little more than two months later. In October, the new ownership group decided Kurt Suzuki would not return as manager. Trout said he had spoken with prominent members of Kroenke’s team before the 2026 regular season ended and “the feeling I got … is that they’re ready to get going quick.” “There’s just so many unknowns,” he added. “But it’s exciting unknowns,” according to ESPN.