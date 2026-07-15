Tuchel downplays history ahead of England-Argentina as Messi challenge looms

ATLANTA — Thomas Tuchel used a familiar 15-minute cycling routine around his hotel grounds this week to clear his mind as England prepared for a World Cup semifinal against Argentina. The ritual, which he pairs with an ice cream and says reconnects him with his teenage self, came amid a series of pressing issues: the fallout from his criticism of the squad, concerns over fitness, the historic England-Argentina rivalry and the need to devise a plan to stop Lionel Messi.

Tuchel’s final pre-match news conference on Friday ran about 30 minutes and revisited several flashpoints in the countries’ history, including Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal, the Falklands War and what Tuchel called Argentina’s lucky navy shirt. He also referenced the 1998 clash in Saint-Étienne that ended with Argentina eliminating England on penalties without naming David Beckham’s red card.

Argentina forward José López acknowledged the weight of the fixture, saying the match carries “a lot of history” and “a lot of pain,” but adding that the team will approach it professionally, “until the last second, leaving our lives on the field.” Tuchel said he has tried to shield his players from the wider narrative, focusing their attention on controllable factors and deliberately limiting historical discussion to reduce tension.

Emotions were still raw after England’s 2-1 win over Norway, in which players endured 120 minutes in Miami’s heat and humidity. Tuchel expressed disappointment with parts of that performance and said his critique of Jude Bellingham — who was “completely exhausted” — prompted a tense exchange. Bellingham reacted to the criticism, which Tuchel described on talkSPORT as an assessment driven by his competitive standards.

Despite the friction, teammates Marc Guéhi and Ezri Konsa said the squad has never been more united. Tuchel has emphasized a “brotherhood” ethos throughout his tenure, prioritizing the collective over individuals in squad management and when finalizing the 26-man party in May as he seeks to end what the manager has described as his adopted country’s 60-year wait for a second star.