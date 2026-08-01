Tucker Kraft seen as key piece to Packers’ Super Bowl window

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tucker Kraft could be the final piece of the Green Bay Packers’ core, and the team has signaled his presence on the field is important to its championship hopes. Kraft said shortly after training camp opened, “I think the best chance for Green Bay to win a Lombardi [Trophy] is with me on the field as well.” He returned to practice Friday after being activated off the physically unable to perform list following last season’s torn ACL.

Contract talks have not progressed to an extension, and a source told ESPN negotiations remain in the preliminary stages. “It’s in the best interest to try to get something done, but these things take time,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said, adding that the team expected Kraft’s extension to be the next in line after a busy summer of deals.

The Packers handed out nearly $60 million in signing bonuses this offseason to receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, and Kraft’s eventual deal is expected to significantly increase that total, according to ESPN. The tight end market has varied: Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts recently agreed to a three-year, $53 million extension with a $16.785 million signing bonus, while George Kittle and Trey McBride are among the highest-paid tight ends at about $19 million per season.

Kraft’s on-field production through the first nine weeks of last season — before the ACL injury — underscored his value. Only one tight end had more touchdown catches than Kraft’s six and only two had more receiving yards than his 489. Kraft was injured while blocking, and coach Matt LaFleur praised his work ethic and leadership, noting Kraft’s maturation and the reason he was voted a team captain.

Kraft is projected to be a key part of a streamlined passing game designed to let quarterback Jordan Love focus on a smaller group of primary targets. The Packers have identified a clear top three at receiver — Watson, Reed and Matthew Golden — and when Kraft’s extension is completed the team will have nearly every expected starter under contract for at least two more seasons, with cornerback Keisean Nixon listed as the only expected regular with an expiring contract after this season.