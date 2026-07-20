Twins, Phillies reveal throwback uniforms for Field of Dreams game

MLB announced Monday that the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies will wear special uniforms for the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa. The matchup will be the third edition of Major League Baseball’s game at the park.

The Twins will don an all-white set with navy blue pinstripes and a navy wordmark trimmed in red across the chest. The tail of the s in Twins curves to underline the team name. Minnesota will wear a navy cap with the interlocked white T and red C on the front, and a sleeve patch featuring the “Minnie and Paul” logo that was created in 1961 and used on the club’s home uniforms from 1961 to 1986 and on road uniforms from 1961 to 1971 and 1973 to 1986. “Minnie and Paul” is also a 46-foot-tall display above center field at Target Field that lights up when a Minnesota player hits a home run.

Philadelphia’s look is inspired by the road uniforms worn from 1939 to 1941. The Phillies will wear gray jerseys with a slanted red Phillies wordmark outlined in navy and a simple navy cap with a bold red P. The club’s sleeve patch reproduces the logo Philadelphia used in 1939, the year the league marked what was then thought to be baseball’s centennial anniversary; at the time it was believed Abner Doubleday had invented the game in 1839, a claim later disputed as a myth.

MLB first staged a Field of Dreams game in 2021 when the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-8. The Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the 2022 edition, the most recent game at the park prior to the Twins-Phillies matchup.

The site beside the field where the 1989 movie was filmed has undergone renovations and expansion since the Cubs-Reds game, and the Aug. 13 contest will bring Major League play back to the Dyersville venue.