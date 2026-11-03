Ty Jerome headlines ESPN’s 12-player Contract Year All-Stars

ESPN’s Contract Year All-Stars list highlights 12 players whose 2026-27 seasons could shape the 2027 trade market and free-agent spending, with Memphis guard Ty Jerome leading the group, according to ESPN.

ESPN said the roster excludes players who have previously made an All-NBA or All-Star team and omits those with team options, reasoning that clubs are unlikely to decline options for players outplaying current deals. ESPN also noted potential 2027 restricted free agents were left off the list.

Among the starters, Houston guard Fred VanVleet is listed with 2026-27 averages of 12.2 points, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals and is a 2027 unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN. VanVleet missed all of the previous season with a torn ACL but has steadied the Rockets’ offense this season, posting a career-low scoring rate since 2018-19 while averaging 6.8 assists and just 1.0 turnovers per game. ESPN projected the Rockets will advance deep into the playoffs and re-sign VanVleet in free agency, and noted he is not extension-eligible after signing a two-year deal in 2025.

Jerome, 29, has emerged as a starter in Memphis and is listed at 28.2 points and 5.7 assists with a 42.1% 3-point rate through the early 2026-27 sample, per ESPN. His contract status is a 2027 player option worth $9.7 million. ESPN reported Memphis is plus-18.2 points per 100 possessions with Jerome on the floor, citing Cleaning the Glass. If Jerome maintains his level, ESPN predicts he will decline the option and become an unrestricted free agent; with Early Bird rights he could sign a maximum four-year, $72.3 million deal in free agency. ESPN added that eight teams are projected to have cap space and a further 12 could use the $16 million non-tax mid-level exception, presenting potential suitors. If Jerome opts in, he would be eligible to sign a four-year, $99.9 million extension, according to ESPN.

ESPN provided early contract projections and assessments of trade-deadline risk across the full 12-player roster, dividing the group into starters and reserves and offering team-by-team context for each player’s potential market.