Tyler Dorsey may lose his position at Dallas

Tyler Dorsey chose to pursue his ambition and return to the NBA by signing a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks despite receiving significant offers from Europe following a great EuroLeague season and his first Final Four trip. Nevertheless, according to several reports, Dorsey’s season could end before it even begins, and despite the fact that he has a two-way deal, Dallas is seriously considering cutting him.

 

In that event, Dorsey, who will get full compensation, has two options: he can stay in the United States and play in the G-League while he waits for another NBA opportunity, or he may go back to Europe, where his worth is different. It is commonly known that Dorsey still places a high importance on the NBA, but if he is let go, everything might change.

It should be emphasized that the potential signing of Facu Campazzo is unrelated to the future of Dorsey because Campazzo is anticipated to sign a standard NBA deal and occupy the team’s final available roster place, a decision that has no bearing on two-way contracts.

 

