Tyler Owens: Commanders’ special teams standout behind viral punt tackle

Tyler Owens’ fourth-quarter punt tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles became a national moment and a highlight of Washington’s special teams unit. Owens forced his way through a double-team, shrugged off multiple blockers, chased down the returner who leapt to avoid him and brought him down with a forceful tackle before walking back to the sideline. The sequence has been viewed more than 11.6 million times on the NFL’s X feed and another 6.9 million times on the NFLmemes feed, with more than 40,000 likes on the NFL’s Instagram page.

Owens played down the moment after the game, saying it felt like a normal rep, and that he had simply been out on the field playing. Former Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt described the sequence as one of the greatest football plays he had ever seen. The clip also drew widespread attention on talk shows and social media.

Owens made Washington’s roster as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after standout special-teams plays in training camp, prompting coach Dan Quinn to make an unusual announcement about him at a team meeting. His special teams coach at Texas Tech, Kenny Perry, told Owens during college that his play could translate to a long NFL career. Teammates have echoed those sentiments; safety Jeremy Reaves said Owens repeatedly makes those kinds of plays, and veteran punter Tress Way said opposing coaches often ask what the team feeds No. 18, to which Way replies, “punt returners.”

Physical metrics back up Owens’ on-field profile. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, ran a 10.35-second 100-meter dash in high school, and recorded a 12-foot-2 broad jump at the 2024 NFL combine. That broad jump was one inch shy of the event record and was 10 inches farther than any other defensive player in his class. Game-tracking data clocked Owens at 21.19 mph on his first sprint downfield during the game, when he made a tackle for a 1-yard loss, and at 21.31 mph on a later punt.

Owens said the Eagles’ jammers had been grabbing his jersey and hair on earlier punts, which contributed to his aggressive approach on the decisive play. He called the hit his favorite to date because of its physicality and the sense of reward after the work invested, and noted the broader reaction on social media as a surprising aftermath to what he viewed as simply playing his role.