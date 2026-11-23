CHICAGO — The New Orleans Saints dropped to 3-7 after a 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears, a result that all but eliminates their playoff hopes unless the team wins its remaining seven games. Cincinnati and its top-ranked passing attack await in Week 12. The club has also dealt with the recent release of captain Justin Reid, injuries along the offensive line and ongoing kicking issues despite a personnel change this month.

Offense has struggled beyond the scoreline: the Saints fired run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti, and their starting quarterback remained the team’s leading rusher in Sunday’s game. Still, Shough expressed belief in the roster’s overall quality, noting the Saints have been competitive in most outings this season aside from the Week 4 loss to Atlanta.

Shough made his 19th career start in Chicago while playing with broken bones in his non-throwing hand; he said the injury has been “healing” and that he wore a glove until Sunday. He completed 25 of 42 passes for 222 yards, threw an interception that the Bears converted into a touchdown and was sacked six times, including one that resulted in a safety.

The quarterback has been sacked 14 times over the past three games, a stretch that has coincided with absences of center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga. Some of the pressure has stemmed from protection breakdowns and some from Shough holding the ball too long or trying to create with his legs.

Coach Kellen Moore acknowledged a protection lapse on the safety, saying wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was supposed to assist on the block and the team “just didn’t execute it.” Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat beat Mason Murphy on the play. Shough said he had been working through his progression and expected a chip on the right side, adding he could have stepped up earlier on the play.

When asked about confidence in Moore after repeated slow starts and turnovers, Shough pointed to the close margins in New Orleans’ losses and praised Moore’s game planning. “We’ve lost by a score or less on every single one of our losses other than one,” Shough said, adding that while things are not perfect, “we all are riding together.”