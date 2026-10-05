Tyreek Hill, Chiefs appear close to reuniting after injuries to Thornton, Rice

Tyreek Hill has been posting training videos for weeks, including clips of himself running on a South Florida beach and working on footwork while wearing a helmet, underscoring his eagerness to return after missing more than a year of NFL action, according to ESPN.

Former Chiefs teammates have publicly encouraged Hill. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes commented “Keep going brotha!” on an Instagram post in late July, tight end Travis Kelce replied with cheetah emojis, and defensive tackle Chris Jones wrote “Cheetah it’s time” on X in February and again supported a reunion in the locker room after Kansas City’s comeback win over the Raiders, according to ESPN.

Hill is a free agent rehabbing from a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL, suffered in Week 4 of 2025. Multiple sources told ESPN he has remained fond of the Chiefs and views the club as a logical place to begin the next chapter of his career. The team had been monitoring his rehab and training even before recent injuries to receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice, ESPN reported.

The Chiefs lost Thornton to a dislocated left ankle and placed him out indefinitely, while Rice left Sunday’s game with a right hamstring injury. Through four games Thornton and Rice combined for 24 receptions on 31 targets for 409 yards and three touchdowns; Thornton’s last game included five catches for 111 yards and two scores, according to ESPN.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he planned to begin negotiating with multiple teams and added, “I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days,” per ESPN. The Chiefs had just over $3 million in salary-cap room entering Monday, and the team believes Hill is targeting a November return. Schefter said on Get Up that Hill would like to return to Kansas City and that players support the move, ESPN reported.