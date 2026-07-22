Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones marry in Indianapolis courthouse

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and longtime fiancée Jade Jones were married Tuesday in an Indianapolis courthouse, Jones announced on Instagram. Jones captioned a post about the ceremony, “It’s (courthouse) official,” and said family and friends served as witnesses.

For the courthouse service, Haliburton wore an all-black outfit that included a pair of black Puma suede classic shoes. Jones wore a white dress with white heels and carried a bouquet of white flowers.

The legal marriage came just days before the anniversary of their engagement. Haliburton proposed on July 28 of last year at Hilton Coliseum, where Jones, a former Iowa State cheerleader, had often stood on the sideline while Haliburton played for the Cyclones. Haliburton averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists at Iowa State from 2018-20 and was the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. The couple dated for seven years.

Haliburton, who missed the 2025-26 season while rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, has been active this summer. He and Jones attended Michael Rubin’s all-white party and the World Cup final; Haliburton appeared as a special guest at Fanatics Fest in New York for LeBron James’ live taping of the “Mind the Game” podcast and made a WWE appearance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The couple plans to hold a formal wedding ceremony on Aug. 1.