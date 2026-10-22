Tyrese Haliburton channels Triple H jacket in return to Pacers lineup

Tyrese Haliburton returned to the Indiana Pacers’ lineup Wednesday, making his first NBA appearance in more than a year after missing the 2025-26 season following a right Achilles tear in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

An avid WWE fan, Haliburton marked the occasion with a denim-and-leather jacket modeled after the coat WWE legend Triple H wore for a surprise return at Madison Square Garden in January 2002, when Triple H came back from a torn quad. The jacket Triple H wore featured “Triple H” stitched on the back; Haliburton adopted a similar look ahead of Indiana’s road matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Haliburton amplified the moment on social media, posting a hype video on his Instagram that was narrated by Triple H, according to the post. The two have collaborated previously: Haliburton wore custom D-Generation X shoes during a March 2025 game, and Triple H later praised Haliburton after he converted a game-winning four-point play in his return.

The comparison to Triple H also echoes the wrestler’s comeback timeline. Triple H returned to WWE action eight months after tearing his hamstring off the bone during a May 2001 match, according to the historical account of that return.

Haliburton’s return follows a prominent run to the 2025 NBA Finals, when he helped lead the Pacers before suffering the Achilles injury in the deciding Game 7. The Pacers lost the 2025 Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. Haliburton’s visible fandom and prior WWE appearances — including attending the 2024 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis and a June 2024 face-to-face with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson at a WWE event — have drawn attention to his return to the court.