Tyrese Haliburton playfully jabs Kentucky NBA alumni after Iowa State win

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton added some lighthearted intrigue to the NCAA tournament weekend by playfully targeting Kentucky’s group of NBA alumni after his alma mater, Iowa State, picked up a key victory.

Haliburton, one of Iowa State’s most prominent recent products, used the Cyclones’ success as an opportunity to engage in some friendly back-and-forth with former Kentucky standouts now in the NBA. Kentucky has long been one of the most visible pipelines to the league, particularly during the tenure of John Calipari, whose players have gone on to populate rosters across the NBA and shape much of the league’s modern talent landscape.

In a twist that adds another layer to the storyline, Calipari no longer leads Kentucky’s program. He now serves as the head coach at Arkansas, but his influence on Kentucky’s NBA presence remains significant. Most of the current Kentucky alumni in the NBA played under Calipari during his time in Lexington, where he built a reputation for assembling elite recruiting classes, developing pros, and making deep postseason runs.

Haliburton, drafted out of Iowa State, has quickly become one of the league’s top young guards and an outspoken supporter of his college program. His recent comments and social media activity surrounding Iowa State’s win fit into a familiar pattern of current NBA players rallying around their schools in March, using their platforms to celebrate victories, poke fun at rivals and connect with fan bases.

Kentucky’s alumni network in the NBA remains one of the deepest and most decorated, spanning multiple All-Stars and key contributors across the league. Iowa State, while not as historically prolific in producing NBA players, has built a proud identity, and Haliburton’s emergence has helped raise the program’s profile.

The dynamic between former college stars now in the NBA often surfaces during the NCAA tournament, when school pride resurfaces and rivalries are renewed in good spirits. Haliburton’s playful jab at Kentucky’s NBA contingent underscores how those ties endure well after players leave campus, blending college loyalties with professional accomplishments and giving fans an additional storyline to follow alongside the games themselves.