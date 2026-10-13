Tyrese Haliburton returns as Pacers begin bid to reclaim Eastern standing

Tyrese Haliburton made his first NBA appearance since tearing his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Oct. 7, logging 16 minutes in a preseason win for the Indiana Pacers in Ames, Iowa, at Iowa State University — his alma mater, according to ESPN. It was his first game at the college arena in six years; students reportedly lined up the night before to claim shirts bearing his likeness and the nickname “Cyclone Hali,” according to ESPN.

Haliburton finished the preseason opener with seven points and six assists as the Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-112, according to ESPN. The guard described feeling exhausted but elated to be back on the floor, saying, “I was tired as hell” and that he kept thinking, “Man, I’m playing again,” according to ESPN.

On Indiana’s opening possession Haliburton misfired on a no-look pass that went out of bounds, and on the next trip he ran a 2-on-1 with Pascal Siakam and converted a 15-foot jumper for his first basket in more than a year, according to ESPN. He also said he carries internal expectations but emphasized the team’s objective, telling ESPN, “Our goal is to win a championship. That has never wavered.”

The Pacers went 19-63 in 2025-26 while Haliburton recovered, and the team enters the 2026-27 season amid tempered external expectations, with ESPN’s Basketball Power Index projecting 42 wins and ranking Indiana 10th in the Eastern Conference, according to ESPN. General manager Chad Buchanan told ESPN that the core players believe they have been underestimated and that reclaiming past success is not guaranteed.

Off the court, Haliburton and his wife visited children at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis as part of work with the Indiana Donor Network to raise organ-donation awareness, according to ESPN. Five children in attendance were recipients of kidney transplants; Haliburton spent time coloring with the youngsters, according to ESPN.