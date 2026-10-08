Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe cameo on Abbott Elementary season premiere

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Jaylen Brown made a surprise appearance on the season premiere of Abbott Elementary Wednesday, but their visit to the fictional Philadelphia school did not go as planned, according to the episode.

The cameo occurred during a scene in which history teacher Jacob Hill, played by Chris Perfetti, posted on Instagram asking the Philadelphia 76ers to build a playground at Abbott Elementary. Hill had learned that the Philadelphia Eagles build a free playground for a local school each year, but the team had already selected another school, according to the episode.

After a group of impostors wearing Sixers jerseys convinced Hill they were bench players for the team, the real NBA stars arrived. Maxey introduced himself, Edgecombe and the team’s “new guy,” Brown, telling Hill he had seen the Instagram post and found it “very effective,” the episode shows. Hill, who is portrayed as not particularly familiar with men’s sports, did not recognize the trio and asked, “If you’re the Sixers, then where’s LeBron James?” Maxey replied, “This is going to sound like a lie, but he’s actually running up the ‘Rocky’ steps right now,” with Brown adding, “He loves that movie.” Hill dismissed them, saying, “Yeah, right. Get the hell out of here, you tall jerks,” and later admitted, “I really got to start watching men’s sports,” according to the scene.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, a West Philadelphia native who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, shared a photo with the three players on Instagram. Maxey responded to the post with a goat emoji, according to the show’s social-media notes.

The appearance continues a string of Philadelphia sports figures on the ABC comedy. Jalen Hurts made a virtual appearance during the Season 3 premiere in February 2024 alongside former teammates Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham; DeVonta Smith has also appeared. Kyle Schwarber was in an episode filmed at Citizens Bank Park last season, Flyers mascot Gritty appeared in Season 2, and former Sixers Andre Iguodala made a guest appearance, according to the show’s history.