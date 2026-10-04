U.S. routs Mexico 3-0; Cavan Sullivan becomes youngest scorer

Mauricio Pochettino’s United States thumped longtime rivals Mexico 3-0 in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night, following 4-1 and 4-2 wins over Peru and Chile earlier in the international window, according to the match report.

The victory was fueled by several younger, first-time call-ups. Julian Hall scored in his third straight U.S. appearance, and Cavan Sullivan became the country’s youngest-ever scorer when he converted from range 15 minutes into the second half, according to the report.

Malik Tillman added a late third goal to complete the scoring. The third strike came after El Tri defender Mateo Chavez was sent off for appearing to slap Sebastian Berhalter, a dismissal that preceded Tillman’s finish, according to the match report.

The win showcased the immediate impact of the new call-ups as the United States continued an attacking run of form under Pochettino, with Hall, Sullivan and Tillman each contributing to the result, according to the report.

The United States will face Canada in Minnesota on Tuesday in its next match.