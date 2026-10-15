UCL Matchday 2: 78 goals, shock results and United’s internal flare-up

The UEFA Champions League returned for Matchday 2 with 78 goals across 18 games, an average of 4.33 per match, according to ESPN. Liverpool and Aston Villa recorded big wins, Manchester City were beaten at home by Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid overturned road deficits, and Bayern Munich played out a 3-3 draw at Viking.

Manchester United conceded inside the first minute at Atletico Madrid and fell 2-0, and centre-back Lisandro Martínez publicly criticised the club’s recruitment work, specifically naming academy director Jason Wilcox. ESPN FC writers described the club as “a mess from top to bottom,” and said manager Michael Carrick is under pressure.

Tom Hamilton cautioned that United’s next steps hinge on how the executives respond. Hamilton noted the club’s history of poor decisions and pointed out that United backed Carrick with a two-year contract in May, suggesting a managerial change would likely require a ready-made replacement such as Kieran McKenna, Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte or Julian Nagelsmann.

Hamilton also flagged recruitment as an issue, saying only new signing Carlos Baleba appears to be an improvement on last season’s options. He added Martínez’s public comments might galvanise the squad, but warned that continued poor performances could prompt a harsh reaction from the hierarchy, invoking a “time for a blood sacrifice” mentality.

Gab Marcotti argued Martínez is part of the problem but said his words could also be part of the solution. Marcotti highlighted a wider sense of drift at the club, described Carrick as an uninspiring public voice and noted that United finished last season strongly without playing particularly well. She also referenced broader Premier League change, noting Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea have all installed new managers.

ESPN FC writers Gab Marcotti, Tom Hamilton and Sam Marsden broke down the Matchday 2 action and the issues emerging at Manchester United in their analysis, according to ESPN.