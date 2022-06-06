in NCAA Match

UCLA’s season comes to a close in the Women’s College World Series

The top-ranked Sooners were startled 7-3 by UCLA in the first game of the Women’s College World Series semifinals at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Monday, but Oklahoma bounced back with a commanding 15-0, five-inning victory in the winter-takes-all Game 2. In other words, UCLA’s first performance was not sustained, resulting in the loss of the game. The squad will now focus on preparing for the following championship.

When Oklahoma scored six runs in the first two innings of Game 2, UCLA’s hopes of extending its season were dashed. Sooner supporters screamed “we’re not done yet” 20 miles away from the Norman campus as Oklahoma cobbled together five singles and a walk in the fifth inning. They erupted in cheers when Jocelyn Alo’s grand slam extended UCLA’s lead to 15, the second-largest margin in school history.

The Bruins (51-10) kept true to their fun-loving attitude as they watched the heartbreaking conclusion to an otherwise fantastic season. Lauren Shaw, the pitcher, was given further encouragement. They took advantage of the opportunity to dance for a few seconds. Before leaving the field, they joined their fans — a blue island in a sea of red and cream — for a final eight-clap, their final words on the sport’s most important yearly stage.

 

Written by Andres Soto

