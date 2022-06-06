When Oklahoma scored six runs in the first two innings of Game 2, UCLA’s hopes of extending its season were dashed. Sooner supporters screamed “we’re not done yet” 20 miles away from the Norman campus as Oklahoma cobbled together five singles and a walk in the fifth inning. They erupted in cheers when Jocelyn Alo’s grand slam extended UCLA’s lead to 15, the second-largest margin in school history.

The Bruins (51-10) kept true to their fun-loving attitude as they watched the heartbreaking conclusion to an otherwise fantastic season. Lauren Shaw, the pitcher, was given further encouragement. They took advantage of the opportunity to dance for a few seconds. Before leaving the field, they joined their fans — a blue island in a sea of red and cream — for a final eight-clap, their final words on the sport’s most important yearly stage.