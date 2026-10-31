Uecker’s image presided over Brewers’ first World Series parade

According to ESPN, the first World Series parade in Brewers history paused at the corner of Jackson and Mason as double-decker team buses rolled through downtown Milwaukee. Players and team employees climbed down to show the trophy to an 80-by-100-foot mural of Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker on the side of the Wintrust Financial Center, the centerpiece of a celebration he could not attend in person.

The Brewers’ title came 19 months after Uecker’s death, but his presence was a throughline during the postseason and the citywide rally. Team captain Christian Yelich told ESPN, “He would have been just as popular as the trophy,” and added, “This was for him.” Uecker’s family attended the event.

Current and former Brewers took microphones throughout the afternoon, blending the World Series triumph with the franchise’s history. Among those on hand were Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons and Ryan Braun. “All of us finally feel like champions,” Simmons declared more than three decades after playing his final game for the club, according to ESPN.

Organizers estimated a crowd of 500,000 to 750,000 fans along a route that began in downtown Milwaukee and ended at the American Family Insurance Amphitheatre, the venue used for Summerfest. Players celebrated openly, ripping shirts and posing for selfies with fans. Right fielder Sal Frelick shouted from the stage, “I’m going to have a beer for every single person here!” according to ESPN.

Manager Pat Murphy reflected on Uecker’s role in the franchise, saying, “He would make this thing even better … We’re talking about bringing the trophy to his grave,” according to ESPN. The parade capped a season in which the Brewers finished as the best team in baseball during the regular season and followed with a dominant postseason, and first baseman Jake Bauers summed up the moment: “There are no words for it,” according to ESPN.