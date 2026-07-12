UFC 329 fallout: Why Max Holloway and Paddy Pimblett could meet next

According to the source, the main and co-main events at UFC 329 lasted a combined two minutes, after Conor McGregor sustained an injury seconds into his fight with Max Holloway and Paddy Pimblett submitted Benoît Saint Denis almost immediately. Those quick endings reshuffled potential matchups and opened new paths for several winners on the card.

According to the source, the most logical next fight for both Holloway and Pimblett is each other. Pimblett delivered a breakout moment while Holloway was denied a full fight; rankings considerations and an expected rematch between Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira leave Holloway and Pimblett as clear partners for a consequential lightweight bout.

According to the source, a wildcard opponent for Holloway could be Quillan Salkilld, who is listed at No. 8 in the UFC lightweight rankings. The source notes Holloway had anticipated fighting down the ladder after his March loss to Oliveira and that the McGregor opportunity was unexpected, so a matchup with Salkilld would fit the scenario the former champion foresaw.

According to the source, Pimblett’s wildcard is Ilia Topuria. The two briefly crossed paths in the Octagon after Topuria’s win over Oliveira at UFC 317, and the source recalls an incident in 2022 when Pimblett threw a hand sanitizer bottle at Topuria. Topuria lost the title to Justin Gaethje last month, and the source says timing will determine whether that heated matchup can be booked.

According to the source, other winners from UFC 329 also advanced their positioning. Mario Bautista’s victory over Cory Sandhagen puts him in contention with Sean O’Malley for a high-profile fight; the source notes both fighters train at MMA Lab and that champion Petr Yan is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili. The source adds Robert Whittaker, fresh off a win over Nikita Krylov after moving to light heavyweight, and Brandon Royval are back in divisional mix and may be one win from title contention. The source also identifies David Martinez as a potential alternate opponent after he recently withdrew from a scheduled bout with Umar Nurmagomedov.