UFC 329 will define Conor McGregor’s future role in the sport

As Conor McGregor’s return approaches at UFC 329, two realities stand out: his global recognition and uncertainty about whether he remains an elite fighter. The bout against Max Holloway this weekend will determine which identity prevails, and UFC CEO Dana White said the event will set a new company gate record, according to White.

The fight carries immediate competitive stakes. Holloway enters as a favorite and is listed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -225, while Holloway is ESPN’s fifth-ranked lightweight. McGregor has not won since 2020 and comes off a five-year layoff and a significant leg injury; a victory over Holloway would, the source says, instantly relegitimize McGregor within the sport.

The outcome also carries contract and financial implications. McGregor has one fight remaining on his UFC contract; if he wins and positions himself for another major bout, the UFC likely would face pressure to meet his extension demands. If his performance suggests his best years are behind him, the organization could still retain him but at reduced cost. Both sides have agreed to delay extension talks until after Saturday’s result, the article notes.

UFC CEO Dana White told TheMacLife that he envisions multiple scenarios depending on the result, saying, “I got like five scenarios in my head if Conor wins, and like three if Max wins.” McGregor himself framed the matchup in personal terms, telling ESPN, “I will prove myself, to myself,” and saying he hopes to continue with the promotion.

McGregor’s commercial appeal gives him alternatives regardless of the outcome. The piece notes interest this week in a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, a potential nostalgic trilogy with Nate Diaz outside the UFC and a crossover event with Jake Paul. The 2017 bout with Mayweather reportedly earned McGregor about $100 million, and the article says he is unlikely to run out of future paydays given demand for marquee events and outside investment in combat sports.