UFC 334 preview: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit; Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC 334 will headline Madison Square Garden on Saturday with heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (14-2) defending his title against unbeaten challenger Josh Hokit (10-0). The event is set to air on Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET, and marks a rapid rise for Hokit, who was virtually unknown a year ago.

Hokit, 28, has been one of MMA’s biggest breakouts in 2026, driven in part by off-ring controversies. The report notes he stood on the South Lawn of the White House in June and made vulgar remarks about former first lady Michelle Obama, and that he posted distasteful 9/11 jokes on social media on the 25th anniversary of the attacks in New York City. A former collegiate football player at Fresno State, Hokit has occasionally broken character and has said he doesn’t enjoy the attention, but is using controversy to stand out.

Hokit has publicly said he will ‘never look back and regret it’ and that ‘if I have to crack a few eggs to make an omelette, f— it.’ UFC CEO Dana White told ‘The Jim Rome Show’ on Nov. 4 that he has given Hokit difficult matchups on his way up and that he does not like anything Hokit says, while also saying Hokit earned his title shot. The report adds that whether Hokit would change his approach if he becomes champion remains to be seen, and that his rise poses industry-wide storylines about conduct and incentives in the sport.

The card also settles a long-building rivalry at bantamweight, as Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes finally meet after eight years of intertwined paths. Harrison walked into the American Top Team gym in 2018 to begin her MMA career while Nunes was already a UFC champion, creating the tension that built toward this title fight. Nunes returned from a 3½-year retirement to challenge Harrison for the bantamweight belt; the bout was originally scheduled for January 2026 but Harrison withdrew weeks before for two-level spinal fusion surgery to address a chronic neck injury.

Saturday also marks the end of Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson’s 14-year UFC career, as he announced his fight with Charles Radtke will be his final contest. Thompson previously fought to a majority draw with Tyron Woodley at UFC 205 in November 2016 at Madison Square Garden, came within one round on one judge’s card of becoming champion, lost the rematch in 2017, and did not return to title contention after a 2019 loss.