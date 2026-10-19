Ugonna Onyenso drafted 53rd, joins Pistons as defensive prospect to replace Isaiah Stewart

Ugonna Onyenso said he was stunned when his name was called 53rd overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, a selection that lands the 22-year-old with the Detroit Pistons after a series of draft-night trades. Isaiah Stewart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in a deal that sent Detroit three future second-round picks, creating a vacancy at center the Pistons hope Onyenso can develop into.

Born in Owerri, Nigeria, Onyenso progressed through the NBA Academy Africa and Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut before arriving at Kentucky in 2022. He spent time at Kentucky and Kansas State before a season at Virginia that helped restore his draft prospects; at Virginia he averaged 6.5 points and 4.9 rebounds and earned a spot on the ACC All-Defensive team.

Onyenso’s 2024-25 season at Kansas State was less productive — he averaged 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 24 games with two starts — and he feared his NBA chances were gone. He told ESPN he expected to go undrafted or be taken at 60th overall and that the Milwaukee Bucks had even texted his agent about a possible 60th pick. Instead, he was selected at 53rd and moved through trades that briefly listed him with the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks before landing with Detroit for cash considerations.

Onyenso has described his primary aim as bringing rim protection and defensive presence to the Pistons, saying to ESPN he wants to be remembered for his defense and shot-blocking and even hopes to surpass Stewart in that area someday. He also acknowledged the adjustment to the NBA’s pace, noting his timing on blocked shots and the need for greater conditioning as areas he is still working to adapt.

During the preseason Onyenso has spent time working with Pistons big-man coach Assane Sene, a Senegalese assistant in the G League. Sene has encouraged patience in Onyenso’s first year while cautioning against placing too much pressure on immediate results. Onyenso remains aware there is a long journey ahead as he transitions to full-time professional basketball.