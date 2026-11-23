The United Kingdom will host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup after a joint bid from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland was confirmed, according to ESPN. The combined bid was the sole successful proposal; the 2035 edition follows Brazil hosting in 2027 and the United States, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Mexico sharing the 2031 tournament.

ESPN reports 14 English venues were named in the UK bid: Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ashton Gate (Bristol City), City Ground (Nottingham Forest), Elland Road (Leeds United), Emirates Stadium (Arsenal), Etihad Stadium (Manchester City), Hill Dickinson Stadium (Everton), Old Trafford (Manchester United), St. James’ Park (Newcastle United), Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace), Stadium of Light (Sunderland), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur), Villa Park (Aston Villa) and Wembley Stadium (England national team).

Additional venues could be added to the bid, ESPN notes, including Chelsea’s potential new stadium, a redeveloped ground for Wrexham and Birmingham’s proposed 62,000-capacity Powerhouse Stadium. Outside England, the list includes Wales’ Principality Stadium and Cardiff City Stadium, a redeveloped Windsor Park in Northern Ireland, and Scotland’s Easter Road and Hampden Park in Edinburgh and Glasgow, respectively.

Specific dates for the 2035 tournament have yet to be confirmed, given the event is more than eight years away. During the bidding process the dates June 21 to July 29 were used as placeholders, ESPN says. The tournament is planned to feature 48 teams and 104 matches.

The UK has never hosted a Women’s World Cup in the tournament’s 35-year history, according to ESPN. The only World Cup — men’s or women’s — previously held in the UK was in 1966, when England won the men’s title. England has hosted matches at four different Women’s European Championships, including fixtures at Gresty Road and Kenilworth Road in 1984, Vicarage Road in 1995, and staged entire European Championships in 2005 and 2022 with finals at Ewood Park and Wembley. The UK and Ireland are also set to co-host the men’s European Championship in 2028.