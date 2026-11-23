It is about eight-and-a-half years until the 2035 Women’s World Cup comes to the United Kingdom, and organisers are aiming high. English FA director of women’s football Sue Day described the moment as ‘once in a generation’ and urged that the tournament be used as a catalyst for growth and inspiration.

Those involved in the successful bid say the aim is for the event to transcend sport, combining the immediacy of a high-quality tournament with a long-term legacy to boost participation. The tournament will be the first football World Cup played on these shores since 1966, and organisers stress the long lead time is needed to make the competition transformative.

The bid estimates about 4.5 million tickets will be made available and is targeting a global audience of around 3.5 billion for 104 matches across 39 days. Up to 22 stadiums have expressed interest in hosting games, ranging from existing grounds such as Arsenal’s Emirates, Manchester City’s Etihad, Old Trafford and Wembley to proposed projects including Chelsea’s potential new ground and Birmingham’s 62,000-capacity Powerhouse Stadium.

Northern Ireland’s Windsor Park is on the list but requires essential redevelopment work for inclusion after Casement Park was ruled out. Angela Platt, the Irish Football Association’s director of women’s football, told the BBC that Northern Ireland should ‘get behind this’ and do everything possible to host matches.

There are still logistical and contractual issues to resolve after FIFA’s evaluation rated the UK’s bid as a ‘medium risk’ and awarded a score of 4.3 out of 5, higher than any of the last five Women’s World Cup bids. By 2029 the candidate list is expected to be reduced to 16 stadiums, with Wembley the favourite to host the final, pending developments around Manchester United’s ground plans. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the tournament ‘will reach into communities across the country, bring more people into the game and leave a legacy that lasts long after the final whistle.’