Undefeated NFL teams heading into Week 6 of the 2026 season

Going undefeated over the course of an NFL regular season remains a rare accomplishment. Only the 1972 Miami Dolphins completed a perfect regular season and went on to win the Super Bowl, the lone occurrence of that combination in league history.

As the calendar turns to Week 6 of the 2026 campaign, a small group of clubs still carries an unblemished record. According to the provided report, three teams enter Week 6 without a loss.

The Kansas City Chiefs are listed as 4-0. Their bye occurred in Week 5, leaving them unbeaten through the first five weeks of the season, per the report.

The San Francisco 49ers are reported at 5-0 and have a bye scheduled for Week 8, according to the same information. That mark places them among the teams with perfect records entering Week 6.

The Minnesota Vikings are also listed as 5-0, with their bye slated for Week 6. The report shows the Vikings joining the 49ers as the two teams at 5-0 heading into Week 6.