United, Chelsea, Bayern and Dortmund track Spurs teen Luca Williams-Barnett

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett is being monitored by Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old England under-18 international has three senior appearances, all in the Carabao Cup, and Tottenham are keen to extend his contract beyond 2028.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has described Williams-Barnett as a ‘precious diamond,’ the report adds, underscoring Tottenham’s desire to secure the teenager amid interest from multiple top clubs.

Arsenal are preparing a fresh January bid for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, TEAMtalk reports. The Gunners are said to be willing to include Viktor Gyökeres or Noni Madueke as part of any deal, and Álvarez is reportedly now seriously considering a move to the Emirates after previously prioritizing Barcelona. TEAMtalk adds that Atlético will not permit a transfer to Camp Nou, meaning any exit would likely require a return to England.

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the chase for Bournemouth left back Adrien Truffert, according to TEAMtalk. Bournemouth are demanding a fee in the region of £60 million for the 24-year-old France international, who moved from Rennes in 2025 and has drawn praise for his performances. TEAMtalk suggests Liverpool could face stiff negotiations following their earlier signing of Milos Kerkez.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah could be available next summer amid reported interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid, Sky Germany reports. The 23-year-old England international’s former club Liverpool retain a €70 million buy-back clause valid until June 2027, a provision Sky Germany says could yet be activated.