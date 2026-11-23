According to ESPN, Manchester United confront a stark choice: invest roughly £150 million in the January transfer window or face the financial consequences of possible relegation from the Premier League, which could cost the club more than double that amount by being outside the top tier.

ESPN reports United sit second-bottom with eight points from 11 games, 10 fewer than Tottenham had at the same stage last season. The club has won just once this term, against promoted Ipswich Town in August, and the squad conceded its 34th goal at Anfield, giving United the worst defensive record among teams in Europe’s big five leagues — one more goal conceded than Crystal Palace, the Premier League’s bottom club.

Summer recruitment saw United spend just over £150m on three midfielders — Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans — but the squad was not strengthened at the back, according to ESPN. Recruitment is led by director of football Jason Wilcox; sources told ESPN former interim manager Michael Carrick pushed quietly for further signings but those requests were constrained by a tight budget set by owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group and the Glazer family and overseen by CEO Omar Berrada.

ESPN notes long-term absences for Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko this season have intensified the club’s problems. Berrada told reporters last week that the summer recruitment had “made the squad fundamentally better,” a claim the league table does not yet reflect, ESPN says.

Financially, ESPN states United reported record revenues of £677.6m last season but also carry £1.1bn in loans and outstanding transfer fees and recorded a £43m pre-tax loss. Under new Premier League Squad Cost Ratio rules clubs can spend up to 85% of football-related revenue, and United have £160m available in a rotating credit facility, giving them scope to buy in January. ESPN adds that if Mauricio Pochettino is backed in the window, Newcastle and England left back Lewis Hall was mentioned as an obvious target to replace Shaw.