Manchester United have repeatedly moved through a familiar cycle over the past decade: a poor season, a manager dismissed, a new coach who improves results, heavy spending, rising expectations and then a renewed collapse, according to the source. That pattern, the article says, has produced alternating hope and disappointment among supporters and pundits alike.

After finishing third last season, United have taken just six points from their first six league matches this campaign, and a draw against 10-man Tottenham produced the club’s worst league start since 1986, the source reports. Those results make it appear the club may be slipping back into its recurring sequence of upheaval.

The source argues United must first create realistic short-term expectations, free from fan and ex-player desires, and then develop ways to judge the team beyond the league table. It notes the club should be aware that past point totals do not reliably predict future ones, especially given recent variability in results.

That variability is underlined in the source’s rundown of finishes: “sixth, third, eighth, 15th and third over the past three years.” The article also places the club in a financial context, noting United are one of the three richest clubs yet have often failed to finish near the top of the domestic table. It adds that, apart from controversial methods described as “sham contracts” and “sham agreements,” the principal way to grow revenue remains winning more games.

The source further references broader issues in the league, saying what Manchester City did to breach rules and the Premier League’s forthcoming response will hang over the season. If United can establish clearer expectations and broader performance measures, the article suggests the club might find its situation closer to what it should have expected.