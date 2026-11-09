United’s late heroics shouldn’t secure Michael Carrick’s job; Barça rally past Atlético

Manchester United recovered twice from two-goal deficits to salvage a draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, and had mounted a 3-2 turnaround against Roma in midweek, but a recent column argued those fights will not — and should not — be enough to guarantee Michael Carrick remains in charge.

The piece recalled that Carrick was appointed on an interim basis before being given a two-year contract after taking the team from sixth to third following the departure of Ruben Amorim. It added that the extension came despite concerning underlying metrics, a limited résumé and little top-flight managerial experience, as well as a season previously buoyed by the absence of European football.

Sunday’s match at Old Trafford, the column said, encapsulated the season’s chaos: United rallied from 2-0 down early and again from 4-2 to draw, but the same display exposed defensive failings that produced the deficits. The report noted a late miss by goalkeeper Zion Suzuki — a cross came as Suzuki was knocked off balance — which would have left United bottom of the table on seven points had it stood.

The column also pointed to moments of fortune elsewhere, including Leonardo Balerdi’s midweek error, which it credited with keeping United inside the Champions League top 24 rather than near the bottom with clubs such as Sabah and Slovan Bratislava. It suggested Carrick’s relative cheapness, perceived convenience and lack of visible fan ire could allow the hierarchy to retain him despite the club’s broader problems.

On the weekend’s other major result, Barcelona overturned an early Atlético Madrid lead to take all three points, with Fermín López decisive — a result the column said reflected more on Atlético’s shortcomings than it did on the defending champions. The column concluded Carrick is unlikely to take United down, but equally unlikely to move them forward, leaving the club facing either another top-down rebuild or a continuation of the current regime’s stewardship.