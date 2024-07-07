Uruguay knocks Brazil out on penalties: Copa America quater-finals

The quarterfinals of Copa América concluded on Saturday with Uruguay knocking out tournament-favorites Brazil at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
After a scoreless 90 minutes plus stoppage time, the match came down to a penalty shootout where Uruguay found itself advancing to the semifinals.With Vinicius Jr suspended for Brazil and watching on from the stands, Dorival Jr’s side struggled to create opportunities despite having a man-advantage late in the second half when Uruguay’s Nahitan Nandez was sent off.
In the ensuing shootout, Sergio Rochet saved Brazil’s first penalty from Eder Militao while his teammate Douglas Luiz hit the post to give Uruguay the upper hand.
Although keeper Alisson Becker denied Jose Maria Gimenez and Gabriel Martinelli scored to keep Brazil alive, Manuel Ugarte buried the decisive spot kick as Uruguay continue their quest for a record 16th Copa crown.