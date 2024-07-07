Uruguay knocks Brazil out on penalties: Copa America quater-finals

The quarterfinals of Copa América concluded on Saturday with Uruguay knocking out tournament-favorites Brazil at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After a scoreless 90 minutes plus stoppage time, the match came down to a penalty shootout where Uruguay found itself advancing to the semifinals.With Vinicius Jr suspended for Brazil and watching on from the stands, Dorival Jr’s side struggled to create opportunities despite having a man-advantage late in the second half when Uruguay’s Nahitan Nandez was sent off.

In the ensuing shootout, Sergio Rochet saved Brazil’s first penalty from Eder Militao while his teammate Douglas Luiz hit the post to give Uruguay the upper hand.

Although keeper Alisson Becker denied Jose Maria Gimenez and Gabriel Martinelli scored to keep Brazil alive, Manuel Ugarte buried the decisive spot kick as Uruguay continue their quest for a record 16th Copa crown.

With Uruguay unable to find a way through, coach Marcelo Bielsa made three substitutions by the 67th minute but his plans were thrown into disarray when Nandez saw red for a painful tackle on Rodrygo.

Nandez attempted to take the ball off the Brazilian with a studs-up challenge but only ended up catching his ankle, but the Real Madrid winger escaped any serious injury and was able to continue.

He was initially given a yellow card but it was upgraded to a red card by the referee following a VAR review.

Uruguay had more shots on goal but it was Brazil who had more on target.

However, Brazil could not score against 10 men as Uruguay sat back in numbers and shut shop for the last 20 minutes, opting to try their luck in the penalty shootout with no extra-time in the Copa America apart from the final.