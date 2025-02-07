USC vs Purdue NCAAM Prediction

The USC Trojans and #3 Purdue Boilermakers are set for a high-profile non-conference matchup on February 7, 2025. With Purdue eyeing a deep March Madness run and USC looking for a major resume-boosting win, this game carries major NCAA Tournament implications. Here’s a full breakdown of the key matchups, betting odds, and final prediction.

Team Overview

USC Trojans (16-7, 7-4 Pac-12)

The Trojans have been inconsistent this season, but when at their best, they can compete with top-tier teams. Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier lead the offense, while Kobe Johnson anchors the defense. If USC wants to pull off an upset, they’ll need to limit turnovers and dominate in transition.

#3 Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 10-1 Big Ten)

Purdue remains one of the most dominant teams in the country, fueled by Zach Edey’s dominance in the paint and elite guard play from Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. The Boilermakers will have a clear size advantage inside, making rebounding and post defense a major concern for USC.

Key Matchups

1. Zach Edey vs. USC’s Frontcourt

📌 The 7’4” reigning Wooden Award winner is a nightmare matchup for USC. The Trojans must double-team him early and try to force him into foul trouble.

2. USC’s Backcourt vs. Purdue’s Defense

📌 USC relies on Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier to carry the offense, but Purdue’s guards are elite perimeter defenders. If Ellis struggles against the Boilermakers’ defensive pressure, USC could fall behind quickly.

3. Transition Play

📌 Purdue thrives in a half-court setting, while USC’s best shot at an upset is pushing the tempo and creating fast-break opportunities. If Purdue dictates the pace, it’s game over for the Trojans.

Prediction & Betting Insights

Spread: Purdue -10.5

Purdue Over/Under: 143.5 points

Prediction: Purdue 78, USC 66

✅ Purdue’s size advantage will be too much for USC to handle in the paint.

✅ If USC’s shooters go cold early, Purdue’s defense will suffocate them.

✅ Zach Edey is projected for another dominant performance (20+ points, 12+ rebounds).

Final Thoughts

USC has the athleticism and talent to compete, but Purdue’s elite defense, size, and rebounding edge make them the clear favorite. If Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier catch fire from three, the Trojans could keep it close, but Purdue should control this game from start to finish.