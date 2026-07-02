USMNT adapts, survives red card to beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — In Wednesday’s round-of-32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup the United States played at home and entered as favorites to advance for the first time in program history. The Americans defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, with goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman, but finished the final 26 minutes with 10 men after Balogun was sent off, according to the match report.

The first half highlighted the high press and front-foot approach implemented by manager Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. ability to convert half chances. Tillman’s deflected through ball found Balogun, who tucked his 45th-minute shot between the legs of Bosnia keeper Nikola Vasilj to give the hosts the lead.

Balogun’s red card changed the dynamic and forced the U.S. into a more defensive posture. Bosnia-Herzegovina pushed for an equalizer, and the Americans had some wobbly moments but made the plays they needed to make. The team still picked its moments to attack, and Tillman’s 82nd-minute free kick provided critical breathing room.

Defender Chris Richards said the victory showed the U.S. can do more than press in the same style. “I think the first few games, I think we did well at smothering the teams when it came to pressing,” Richards said. “And then also today we showed the different side of us that sometimes it is OK to sit back and pick and choose your moment.”

The win marked only the second knockout-stage victory in program history. Balogun’s goal was his third of the tournament against an expected goals total of 1.3, and his red card leaves Pochettino without the AS Monaco striker for the round of 16. Richards expressed confidence in the squad’s depth: “One man’s down, the next guy steps up,” he said, adding that the substitutes “also did their job.”