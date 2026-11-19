Mauricio Pochettino’s move to Manchester United has reset the outlook for the U.S. men’s national team and opened a window for squad rotation under a yet-to-be-named successor, according to the original report. Several established players who saw limited opportunities during Pochettino’s tenure may now be in position to regain international roles.

Aidan Morris, 25, of Middlesbrough made seven appearances under Pochettino — tied for 32nd most in that era — but recorded just one outing this year, a March friendly against Portugal. The report notes Morris’ consistent minutes in the English Championship, prior MLS success as an MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Cup champion, and praise from European coaches. It added that, at 25, Morris could reach peak form by the 2028 Copa América and 2030 World Cup.

Yunus Musah, 23, now at AC Milan, logged nine appearances under Pochettino (tied for 28th most). The player’s international standing suffered after he took a break from the 2025 Gold Cup due to fatigue, followed by sporadic Serie A minutes while on loan at Atalanta. Musah missed the 2026 World Cup roster and went more than 18 months without a national-team call-up between March 2025 and September 2026, the report states. A more prominent role under Ruben Amorim has provided him regular minutes and showcased his positional versatility; Musah was a breakout performer for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup.

Defender Joe Scally, 23, of Borussia Mönchengladbach, made 13 appearances in the Pochettino era (tied for 19th most) and did travel to the 2026 World Cup, starting one group-stage match. The piece observes that, despite being a regular Bundesliga starter, Scally typically ranked behind Alex Freeman on the USMNT right-back depth chart, and notes past links to larger clubs.

Johnny Cardoso, 25, of Atlético Madrid made six appearances under Pochettino (tied for 35th most). The report highlights Cardoso’s Champions League experience and club profile but also records he missed 19 club games to injury since joining Atlético in July 2025. A May ankle injury ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup, limiting his opportunities to establish form at club level.