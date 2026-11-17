Before the 1998 World Cup, U.S. Soccer commissioned Project 2010, a 113-page report coauthored by Carlos Queiroz that sketched an ambitious path for the national team. The U.S. finished last at that tournament and never implemented Queiroz’s plan, the piece notes.

The search for a transformational figure returned repeatedly. Jurgen Klinsmann was hired with the stated goal of transforming U.S. soccer, according to the Associated Press, and Reuters framed his appointment around his World Cup pedigree and U.S. ambitions. Klinsmann was dismissed after five years, and the U.S. failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, a failure that prompted calls for change from figures including board member Donna Shalala.

Calls for a bold, headline-grabbing appointment persisted. Taylor Twellman questioned U.S. soccer’s direction on ESPN, and Alexi Lalas laid out expectations that the next manager be “big, bold, and dare I say arrogant,” the piece recalls. Mauricio Pochettino arrived as the type of elite manager those voices sought; the article reports he has since left for Manchester United.

The article argues that the national team no longer requires a singular savior. Instead, it says, what matters is steady progress in how the team plays and how it prepares for World Cups. On tactics, the piece points out the U.S. already emphasizes pressing and possession principles that top teams use.

Supporting that tactical assessment, the article cites data drawn from the Futi stats app and notes that, in 2026, the U.S. broke up play in the attacking half more often than in any prior tournament on record. The author’s conclusion is that continuity and incremental improvement, rather than the pursuit of another revolutionary figure, should guide the next managerial choice.