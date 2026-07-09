USMNT report card: Strong run undone by heavy Belgium loss

The U.S. men’s national team opened the World Cup with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, followed by solid group and knockout wins against Australia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, but a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16 overshadowed earlier results, according to ESPN. A loss to Türkiye in the group stage had no impact on standings and came in a match with many lineup changes.

On physicality the U.S. earns a B+. Playing in mild local conditions — two games in the Los Angeles area, two in Seattle and a roofed SoFi Stadium — the squad nevertheless ranked among the tournament’s fittest through the round of 16. FIFA data cited by ESPN showed the U.S. ranked fourth of 48 teams in average speed at 6.23 km/hour, eighth in distance covered per game (118,979 meters) and eighth in sprints per game (489.2).

Those numbers masked a mismatch with Belgium, which ranked above the U.S. in the same categories. As one source quoted by ESPN put it, “When better teams match or better your work rate, you’re dead.” The American side competed well athletically against physical teams such as Australia and Bosnia, but the Belgium game highlighted areas needing improvement.

Tactically the team also receives a B+. Mauricio Pochettino’s high-pressing approach, influenced by Marcelo Bielsa and Gerardo Martino, eventually took hold with the players. Concerns about a midfield lightness on the roster eased as lineup choices met the manager’s scheme. Offensively the U.S. emphasized wing play, with Christian Pulisic identified as the top attacking talent and Sergiño Dest pushed into a more advanced role. Defensively Pochettino used Alex Freeman as a hybrid center back in possession and an outside back when defending deep, which helped Antonee Robinson get forward.

Overall assessments hinge on the weight given to the round-of-16 exit. ESPN notes commentators called the tournament a missed opportunity and a reality check, with some observers blaming players for the failure. The report card reflects strong elements in fitness and tactics but underlines the deficit exposed by a more talented Belgium side, particularly in the center of the park.