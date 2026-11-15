USMNT uphold Mauricio Pochettino standards in 6-0 win over Haiti

MIAMI — The U.S. men’s national team delivered a 6-0 victory over Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal at Nu Stadium, a result that doubled as a clear demonstration of the culture Mauricio Pochettino built during his time with the program. Pochettino walked into the stadium at ease, quietly celebrated each goal with his coaching staff and bench, applauded every effort and, after the final whistle, embraced every player wearing the stars and stripes. He watched as players applauded the traveling fans behind the goal, aware it would be one of his final times doing so.

Manchester United announced Pochettino as their new manager on Friday, ending his 26-month tenure with the U.S. men’s national team after Tuesday’s return leg. The Argentine coach will leave knowing he achieved his stated aim of shifting the mentality within U.S. Soccer. Tears filled his eyes and his voice cracked when he discussed what he leaves behind. “It means a lot,” Pochettino said in the postmatch news conference. “But more than victories, it’s the love of the players, the people, the staff.”

Players insisted they will carry forward the standards Pochettino set. Striker Folarin Balogun said on Thursday that “Poch has definitely raised the standard since he’s been in charge” and that the players “have that ownership” to continue his work. Defender Auston Trusty said after the match, “We played for him. Obviously, he’s our gaffer… it’s his team. It’s his identity. And the mindset is to win every single game.” The 6-0 scoreline represented the largest margin of victory of his U.S. tenure, and the team could have scored more.

Pochettino was hired by U.S. Soccer to revolutionize the men’s national team; the federation and its benefactors spent millions to bring in a manager with an elite European résumé. His experience in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League was cited as preparation for international football and helped earn player buy-in. He rewired how players approached camps, instilling a culture of accountability that affected training, mentality and match strategy.

The coach also pushed roster competition, eliminating complacency by seeking new faces. Twenty-nine players earned their first caps under Pochettino, and during the September/October window he debuted 11 players under the age of 21. Before Pochettino’s tenure, Sebastian Berhalter had never received playing time with the USMNT; strong form with the Vancouver Whitecaps earned him a debut in June 2025 against Switzerland.