USMNT World Cup scenarios: what finishing spots mean for round of 32

The U.S. men’s national team opened the 2026 World Cup with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay but still needs results in its remaining two Group D matches to reach the knockout rounds, according to ESPN.

The tournament’s expansion from 32 to 48 teams and the addition of a round of 32 makes advancing from the group stage easier on paper, while also complicating the tournament map. Not only do 12 group winners and 12 runners-up advance, but the eight best third-place teams also move on, and which groups supply those third-place teams determines specific knockout matchups.

There are 495 possible combinations of third-place qualifiers, and ESPN says that uncertainty will make the final group games chaotic. The eight third-place teams will be ranked by, in order: points; goal difference; goals scored; team conduct score; and FIFA world ranking.

Finishing position in Group D carries clear consequences. If the U.S. finishes first, it will advance to the round of 32 and most likely face a runner-up from one of Groups B, E, F, I or J. A second-place finish would send the Americans to the round of 32 to play the runner-up of Group G, which includes Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand. A third-place finish leaves the U.S. dependent on being one of the top eight third-place teams; advancing that way would pair the Americans with the winner of Group E, I or K, with plausible opponents including Germany, France, Portugal or Colombia. A fourth-place finish would eliminate the U.S.

The U.S. win over Paraguay also opened scenarios in which qualification could be secured after just two group games. Those scenarios require a U.S. victory over Australia plus a combination of results among Australia, Türkiye and Paraguay — for example, Australia and Türkiye drawing their match, Türkiye drawing with Paraguay, Türkiye winning both of its first two matches, or Türkiye losing both of its first two matches, according to ESPN.