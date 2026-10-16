USMNT’s recurring online spats: a look at memorable petty feuds

Public quarrels involving current and former U.S. men’s national team players have become a recurring part of the American soccer landscape. The most recent flare-up came when retired striker Eddie Johnson took aim at national team legend Landon Donovan on social media, questioning Donovan’s early career in Germany and accusing him of criticizing younger players who have done more in Europe.

Donovan has figured in multiple public exchanges. After Christian Pulisic requested time off during the 2025 Gold Cup, Donovan, working as a pundit during the UEFA Nations League final, contrasted that decision with Cristiano Ronaldo’s commitment and said, “It’s pissing me off.” Pulisic’s father responded on social media by posting a ChatGPT explanation of Donovan’s 2012-13 sabbatical, and Pulisic later liked the post.

Jermaine Jones and Jordan Morris clashed following the U.S. team’s failure to reach the 2018 World Cup. Jones, speaking on Instagram Live, criticized players who avoid opportunities abroad and singled out Morris, saying the forward chose the “easy way” after passing on a move to Germany. Morris later denied that a family dog influenced his decision, saying, “I obviously didn’t stay in Seattle because of a dog.”

Another domestic spat involved Alejandro Bedoya and Jozy Altidore after an MLS match in 2017. Bedoya suggested Altidore “tends to go down easily in the box,” a comment that drew a social-media response from Altidore: “Nice comment pal. You have a lot to say but never to anyones face. Im surprised.. but I shouldn’t be.”

The incidents listed here focus on some of the silliest and most pointless public beefs among U.S. men’s national team figures rather than more serious disputes. Taken together, they underscore a pattern of high-profile players airing grievances in public forums.