USWNT Big Board: Who would make a 2027 World Cup roster today?

A two-game friendly series against world No. 1 and reigning World Cup champion Spain provided a chance to assess U.S. players for the 2027 tournament, according to ESPN. The Americans, deploying a relatively inexperienced group, lost the first match 2-0 despite feeling they were the better side and drawing validation from the underlying data, then salvaged a 2-2 draw after rallying late in the second game.

U.S. head coach Emma Hayes used the Spain fixtures to identify which players can withstand high-level tests, with Spain described by ESPN as the best possible simulation of a World Cup knockout opponent. Hayes also dealt with notable absences during the series, and Spain had significant omissions of its own.

ESPN’s Big Board exercise is hypothetical but realistic — naming a roster as if it had to be submitted to FIFA today. Several regular contributors were unavailable: Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey both pulled out of training camp before the Spain games with injuries, Catarina Macario has not played in nearly a year because of heel and knee problems, and Emily Sonnett and Olivia Moultrie remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries. ESPN notes none of those players appear healthy enough to be included on a roster named today unless the staff is willing to gamble on mid-tournament returns; neither Girma nor Coffey was available for their clubs over the weekend.

ESPN groups players into tiers for the Big Board: Tier 1 are locks and clear starters, Tier 2 are squad members likely to be substitutes, Tier 3 are on the bubble, and Tier 4 are outside looking in. In the goalkeeper breakdown, ESPN lists Claudia Dickey and Phallon Tullis-Joyce as locks; no goalkeepers in the squad tier; Jane Campbell, Mandy McGlynn and Jordan Silkowitz on the bubble; and Angelina Anderson and Teagan Wy outside looking in.

ESPN describes the goalkeeping picture as the least certain in the USWNT’s 40-year history. Dickey and Tullis-Joyce made their national-team debuts in 2025 and have a combined 20 caps; neither was an alternate for the 2024 Olympics. The pair split minutes against Spain and, per ESPN, each had difficulties dealing with Spain’s pressure on playing out from the back.