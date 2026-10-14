USWNT rallies from 2-0 halftime deficit to draw 2-2 with Spain

CHESTER, Pa. — The United States women’s national team rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to draw 2-2 with Spain in a friendly Tuesday at Subaru Park, recovering after a 2-0 loss to the same opponent three days earlier.

The U.S. produced just 0.21 expected goals in the first half and conceded on a defensive error and an errant clearance by goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce. Second-half strikes from Ashley Sanchez and Mallory Swanson, each scoring for the first time in several years under different circumstances, salvaged the result. In stoppage time, Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez saved a Lily Yohannes shot to preserve the draw.

Head coach Emma Hayes switched to a 3-5-2 formation at halftime and made a rare quintuple substitution around the hour mark, followed by three more changes in the 80th minute. Hayes had stressed in the build-up that the friendly result would not matter in any formal way.

The match featured a young and developing U.S. group. Nine players entered with 11 caps or fewer, while defender Kate Del Fava and midfielder Pietra Tordin made their senior-team debuts. Forty-six players have appeared for the United States this year, the most in a calendar year in the program’s 41-year history.

The comeback drew comparisons to past U.S. rallies in major tournaments, including the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal against Brazil and the 2012 Olympic semifinal against Canada. Swanson said the team’s persistence is part of its DNA, and veteran defender Tierna Davidson called that mentality “non-negotiable.” Both Swanson and Hayes said they believed the U.S. might have won had the match continued slightly longer.